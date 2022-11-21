Rofdcast 80 – Awka & Edu Schwartz

On his current solo career @awkasounds has been part of the crew that delivered the greatest electronic music carnival party ever seen in Rio – The “Bloco Ame”, also being a flashy name in Warung Closing Summer 2019, meeting Edu Schwartz, who would soon become his actual partner in starting his new label: @wordsnotenough
With undisputed skill and consistency in performances, @djedus earned great recognition in the brazilian electronic music scene, ensuring his presence at considerable events and festivals, as well as a desired residency at Warung Beach Club.
DJ, producer and now headlabel of @wordsnotenough, this year has started quite well, Edu has released in labels such as Circle of Life, Words Not Enough, The Purr, Roaming Leaves, Desert Hut and Keyfound Records.
