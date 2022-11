After a host of seasonal singles and the most beautiful of musical greetings in their previous outing ‘Nice To Meet You’… German duo and Superfriends bosses, andhim, shoot us to the moon on new single, STARZ.

A gloriously uplifting soundtrack that gently builds and builds to a galactic crescendo… this new andhim single will have all of our superfriends reaching for the…. STARZ.

