doob & janoma @ Sisyphos – All aboard! Dampferfahrt mit Schlagseite

Dear passengers, this is doob & janoma.

On behalf of the entire crew, welcome aboard to the Sisy Dampfer.

Our cruising time will be of 4 hours and 49seconds.

At this time, make sure your seat backs and tray tables are in their full upright position and that your seat belt is correctly fastened. Also, your portable electronic devices must be set to ‘airplane’ mode until an announcement is made upon arrival. Thank you.”

Enjoy your trip

Berlin, Sisyphos, recorded 05.11.2022

