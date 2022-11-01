Dancefloor Romancer 086: Viktor Talking Machine (Vinyl Only)

‘Shortly before the Tibetan Highlands, a small clearing, dressed with black fern which sways to the rhythm of the sun, extends itself. Here you can meet the inhabitants of a sleepy coastal village, who had found the remains of a huge comet years ago. A viscous dark mass that they turned immediately into brownies with ice cream and pickles. The energy that was gained from the process drives huge machines, planting anemones and helps the bees with their mating rituals. Every 1210 years when the planets order in a circular orbit, a child is born into this magical world, who comes to change everything.

Viktor grew up in a musical family on the outskirts of a small mountain village. Early on, he discovered his love for nature and analogue soundscapes. He devoured all the sounds of nature and the vastness of the Antarctic wilderness and distilled from them his deep sound which accompanies him until today.’

