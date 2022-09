Welcome to our brand new podcast series focused on showcasing Afrohouse and Afro Tech artists and DJ’s around the globe. We are starting off strong with one of favourite up and coming talents, Shredder SA.

Born in Seshego( South Africa), Timothy Shithlangu a.k.a Shredder SA is a producer who explores the Afro house, Afro Tech and Deep Tech spaces.

