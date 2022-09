Here are the last 2.5h of my 4h set at Wilde Möhre 🥕 for the amazing Naked Tea Party ☕️ Could not use the whole set, because of clipping issues 🥲. Edited a little intro – have fun!

Go and check out https://ift.tt/79PGMdx for more information about this beautiful project. Let’s normalize our bodies and shake off the fear and guilt from not being “perfectly formed”, whatever that means. Thank you all for dancing naked with me 🕺

