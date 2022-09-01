HMWL Podcast 317 – Fiona Kraft

Coming from a family of musicians, Fiona Kraft has always been surrounded by music, she started to play piano when she was just a child. As a teenager, she launched her modeling career and signed with biggest fashion agencies; despite a tight schedule of the fashion industry her passion for music led her to work as a resident dj every Sunday afternoon in Lyon’s barge called “La Plateforme” in 2014.

Fiona’s artistic soul and the need to express herself brought her to music production and in 2019 she released her debut single “Arenaz” on Tinnit Music. In 2021 her track “Nomad”, released on Sudam Recordings, gained big support by Black Coffee and Luciano.

Fiona Kraft has developed distinctive style by blending afrohouse vibe and tight beats and has shared decks with: Black Coffee, Miss Kittin, Manoo, Guy Gerber, Jerome Sydenham. In 2022 her touring schedule is very tight with gigs across the Europe and in clubs such as Hi in Ibiza, Magazzini Generali in Milan, The Sanctuary in Mykonos, Phi Beach in Sardinia.

From Melodic Techno to Afrohouse sounds, her rhythmic and progressive mixes with euphoric breaks are instant dancefloor fillers

