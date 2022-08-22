THABO (Home Again – DE) – PTTP Radio S. 2 Ep. 20

entry number twenty in the 2nd season of the pttp radio series is coming from a true culture lover. @thabo_ofc is known for his solid selection which he delivers effortlessly and always fresh. based in berlin and representing the home again label he always shows himself humble and eager to connect with people who strive for a better club world. furthermore he is one of the driving forces behind hör berlin – you get the idea – culture comes first, bridges are built and the good vibes are most important.

