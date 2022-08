Monkey Safari are presenting their long-awaited ‘Body Language Vol. 24’. The 18-track affair is a deep dive into their own musical output as well as a testament to their alluring DJ style.

Featured: https://ift.tt/TRmQWuY

‘Body Language Vol. 24’ will be available after the 19th of August https://ift.tt/e8z5x4d

– Follow Klubikon

WEB: http://klubikon.com

FB: https://ift.tt/xTepNhB

IG: https://ift.tt/JlUETwv

YT: https://www.youtube.com/klubikon

SC: https://ift.tt/KROdoIV

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...