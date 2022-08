ARTIST: Butch

TITLE: No Worries ’22 [incl. Toman Rmx]

LABEL: Cécille Records

CAT.: CEC046

fanlink.to/CEC046

“Butch-No Worries”. It doesn’t take much to describe this track that we first released in 2010 on Cecille Records. Ibiza track of the season, track of the year in reader polls and magazines such as Groove and Resident Advisor.

12 years later we come back with an updated 2022 version of Butch ́s original including a massive remix by Toman.

