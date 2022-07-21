HEIMLICH KNÜLLER · Ohne Tanzen ist es keine Revolution · Lotencast

The artists behind our 20th episode is no one else than the man with the thousand faces himself – HEIMLICH KNÜLLER! [https://ift.tt/T2CRs37].

We are following him since a long time and became friends over the years. Many of our artist have been inspired by his way to dig, select and play. The set was recorded at TBA Club Dresden [https://ift.tt/s2Z6Da8] at the Tolerade-preparty “Ohne Tanzen ist es keine Revolution”

He is part of the well-known Bachstelzen crew [https://ift.tt/IEFB4cP] as well as one of the minds behind Freudentaumel Collective [https://ift.tt/NVXA05B]

Enjoy ! <3 see: HEIMLICH KNÜLLER https://www.facebook.com/Heimlich-Müller-192446024136631/ BACHSTELZEN https://www.facebook.com/bachstelzen/ FREUDENTAUMEL https://www.facebook.com/FTMLer/ hear: HEIMLICH KNÜLLER https://soundcloud.com/heimlich-muller BACHSTELZEN https://soundcloud.com/bachstelzen FREUDENTAUMEL https://soundcloud.com/freudentaumel-ftml ---- Artwork: Elisa Georgi ---- Lotenheim consists of DJs, producers, artists, dreamers, builders, visionaries, thinkers, revolutionizers, pessimists, optimists and other crazy, happy and creative people from all over the world, based in Germany. Our aim is, to make the big and the small world a little bit better by creating playfull and intelligent events and mix our hedonistic lifestyle with love and politics. In our podcast-series, artists can share their music, present themselves, help us get attention for our projects and support us with this on our way to a better world.

