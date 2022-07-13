Räuber*innenhöhle – Fusion 2022

Sweat till you can’t sweat no more:
Lunch with the King – Blue Motel
Neneh Cherry – Buffalo Stance (Henry’s Buffalo Dance Rework)
Worship – Alpha Centauri
Whashed Out – Feel It All Around (Total M’s Classic Re-Wash)
No – Lonely Heart (Vs Acid Disco Edit)
Joy Division – Love will tear us apart (Luxxury edit)
DD – Wild Boys (V’s Re-extended edit)
Fine Young Cannibals – She Drives Me Crazy (Dimitri From Paris Remix)
Circuit Work – Volage
Todd Terje – Spiral
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax (FINAL DJS Remix)
Sylvester – You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real Michael Gray Remix)
Simon Says – Feel Me (Yuksek extended remix)
Bordello a parigi – We can go everywhere
The Knocks & Captain Cuts – House Party (Oliver Disco Mixx)
Snap – Rhythm is a Dancer (Paul Hazendonk’s Remix)
Jungle – Keep Moving (Dave Lee Jungle Boogie mix)
Oliver Chetam – get down saturday night (sanfrandisko mix)
Vai Ser Muito Bom – Vibes4YourSoul Maneiro Remix
The Police – Voices Inside My Head (Chuggins Edit)
Mr Maen – Slow Love (Silenx remix)
Westbam & Nena – Oldschool Baby (Piano Mix)
Rayko – Towers
Beatsbyhand – Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless Dub)
Rare Pleasure – Let me down easy (Pete le Freq Refreq)
Alba Only Music Survive (Rayko Rework)
Danke an Ⓐlle, und danke für eure Energie, auch als es mal keinen Strom gab!
<3 geht raus ans @menschmeier_berlin