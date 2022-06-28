Drahm | Aldea Zama at Night | www.klangextase.de

New podcast by Drahm 💚

Drahm is an Statement. While a lot of his peers in school were listening to pop music, Drahm was absorbing the intricacies of classical composers like Bach and Mozart. Since a very young age Drahm’s ears were tuned to music that told a story. Classical music usually has long arrangements that takes you through multiple emotions. This is why his sets aren’t just about experiencing one vibe, rather taking you to places where you wouldn’t venture to by yourself without a trusted guide such as himself. Born in Iran, raised in Toronto,epicentre of Canada’s booming electronic music scene and inspired by Tulum, he has been immersed in the sounds of diverse cultures all his life. His worldly experiences are manifested in his music, and his sets take you on an uplifting, emotional journey that transcends borders.

You will hear the ancestral rhythms of Persian influence, urbane melodies native of his Toronto Underground house music upbringing, organic drums reminiscent of starlit journeys through the jungles of Tulum harmoniously incorporated into one beautiful, groovy story!” He is currently working on originals and is also involved in productions with likeminded artists and anticipates multiple releases by Late 2022.

Founder @Deephousetulum

A&R/Partner @Deephousetoronto

