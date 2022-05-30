HMWL Podcast 306 – Valentín Huedo

Son of ibiza.

Eclectic, versatile, organic and with one of a kind sensitiveness to mix genres and emotions Valentin bring his balearic mojo to dance floors worldwide.

Born and raised in Eivissa, Valentin Huedo grew up surrounded by seductive tunes and grooves connected with the astounding nature and free-minded people. He grabbed the core of the island and understood the way music transcends us and make us bond with ourselves and with each other. And since then he’s been projecting it both in the island and all around the world.

From a very young age, he soundtracked the sunset in the legendary Café del Mar being the youngest dj to play there in a residency that lasted for a decade. In the following years he would do step forward into the balearic scene as resident dj at the infamous beach club Blue Marlin but also as one of the main hosts of Ibiza Sonica Radio spreading the sound of the island internationally. In 2016 he started as resident DJ at WooMooN, a rite that celebrates life, love and art in community that brings back the original spirit of the White Island. Since then he’s been composing magical grooves and fantastic melodies for music imprints as “Do not sit on the furniture” or “Music for Clubs” as has been said “redefining the Balearic sound of his predecessors. Eclectic, versatile, organic and with one of a kind sensitiveness to mix genres and emotions Valentin bring his true balearic mojo to dancefloors around the globe to be danced by all those who live by the sun and love by the moon.

