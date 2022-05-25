Deep and Soulful House | Black Impala Restaurant

Tracklist:

1. Nutty Nyc – The Promise

2. Thabang Phaleng – Closer (TimAdeep RA Mix) – Closer

3. Excte C – Hold On

4. Soulfreakah – Waya Waya

5. Dav Risen – Save me lord

6. Sir LSG – Searching

7. Chymamusique – Now & Then

8. Sculptured Music – Get Home

9. Dawn Tallman ft Josh Milan – Celebrate Myself

10. Alexander Hope – Big Mistake

