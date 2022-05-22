Gabriel Ananda Presents Soulful Techno 111

111
01. Sun Rain, Spookyfish – Friendship in F#m
02. Parra For Cuva, Senoy – Sacred Feathers
03. Melokind – Balance
04. Kollektiv Turmstrasse – Jupiter Sunrise
05. Martin Roth – Hypnoses Seq
06. Rsquared – Movement
07. 747 – Barah
08. Miss Melera – Ivory
09. Steve Slight – 9000
10. Schatrax – Humbug (Moby – Next Is The E / Matthew Decay – Four Agreements (Martin Roth Beat Edit)
11. Hans Zimmer – Interstellar (Gabriel Ananda Bootleg)
12. Betoko – Foreverness (Gabriel Ananda Remix)
13. Röyksopp – Running To The Sea (feat.Susanne Sundfor) Pachanga Boys Remix
14. Crows Labyrinth – Our Last Dream
paypal.me/soulfultechno