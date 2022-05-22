Gabriel Ananda Presents Soulful Techno 111

111

01. Sun Rain, Spookyfish – Friendship in F#m

02. Parra For Cuva, Senoy – Sacred Feathers

03. Melokind – Balance

04. Kollektiv Turmstrasse – Jupiter Sunrise

05. Martin Roth – Hypnoses Seq

06. Rsquared – Movement

07. 747 – Barah

08. Miss Melera – Ivory

09. Steve Slight – 9000

10. Schatrax – Humbug (Moby – Next Is The E / Matthew Decay – Four Agreements (Martin Roth Beat Edit)

11. Hans Zimmer – Interstellar (Gabriel Ananda Bootleg)

12. Betoko – Foreverness (Gabriel Ananda Remix)

13. Röyksopp – Running To The Sea (feat.Susanne Sundfor) Pachanga Boys Remix

14. Crows Labyrinth – Our Last Dream

paypal.me/soulfultechno

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...