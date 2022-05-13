Momentum Mix April 2022

Here comes my monthly DJ Mix created out of my Spotify Momentum Playlist.

This time I started with a nifty modern synth funk track, turning to spheric house grooves and ending with a deep & melancholic vocal song. Hope you enjoy the 80 minutes ride.

Follow my “Momentum” Playlist on Spotify – updated every Friday.

https://bit.ly/SolomunMomentum

Solomun’s latest album “Nobody Is Not Loved” is out now:

https://ift.tt/ydmFQSi

(00:00:00) nand – Aperol Spritz

(00:02:20) Eli Escobar – FindAWay2Day

(00:09:06) DJ Koze feat. Sophia Kennedy – Drone Me Up, Flashy (&ME Remix)

(00:15:57) PBR Streetgang – Pigeon St.

(00:21:55) Lustfire – Quattrovalvole Remix

(00:26:32) Chihaka – Hupenyu

(00:31:20) DJ Gregory – S2 – Main Mix

(00:37:12) Giza Djs – Acid Afternoon

(00:41:55) Overmono – Gunk

(00:46:40) Solomun feat. Isolation Berlin – Kreatur der Nacht (Maceo Plex Remix)

(00:50:20) Krystal Klear – Paris Metro

(00:54:32) Héctor Oaks & COCO-PALOMA – Chasing Highs

(01:00:09) Boys Noize feat. ABRA – Affection (Solomun Remix)

(01:04:47) Vince Watson – Machines Need Love

(01:12:09) Physical Therapy – Circle Game

(01:15:56) Johannes Brecht feat. Luke Marzec – Voicing Something

