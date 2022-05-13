Momentum Mix April 2022

Here comes my monthly DJ Mix created out of my Spotify Momentum Playlist.
This time I started with a nifty modern synth funk track, turning to spheric house grooves and ending with a deep & melancholic vocal song. Hope you enjoy the 80 minutes ride.
Follow my “Momentum” Playlist on Spotify – updated every Friday.
https://bit.ly/SolomunMomentum
Solomun’s latest album “Nobody Is Not Loved” is out now:
https://ift.tt/ydmFQSi
(00:00:00) nand – Aperol Spritz
(00:02:20) Eli Escobar – FindAWay2Day
(00:09:06) DJ Koze feat. Sophia Kennedy – Drone Me Up, Flashy (&ME Remix)
(00:15:57) PBR Streetgang – Pigeon St.
(00:21:55) Lustfire – Quattrovalvole Remix
(00:26:32) Chihaka – Hupenyu
(00:31:20) DJ Gregory – S2 – Main Mix
(00:37:12) Giza Djs – Acid Afternoon
(00:41:55) Overmono – Gunk
(00:46:40) Solomun feat. Isolation Berlin – Kreatur der Nacht (Maceo Plex Remix)
(00:50:20) Krystal Klear – Paris Metro
(00:54:32) Héctor Oaks & COCO-PALOMA – Chasing Highs
(01:00:09) Boys Noize feat. ABRA – Affection (Solomun Remix)
(01:04:47) Vince Watson – Machines Need Love
(01:12:09) Physical Therapy – Circle Game
(01:15:56) Johannes Brecht feat. Luke Marzec – Voicing Something
