Here comes my monthly DJ Mix created out of my Spotify Momentum Playlist. This time I started with a nifty modern synth funk track, turning to spheric house grooves and ending with a deep & melancholic vocal song. Hope you enjoy the 80 minutes ride. Follow my “Momentum” Playlist on Spotify – updated every Friday. […]

Armenian producer from Los Angeles, currently living and making tunes out of Tampa, Florida. His interests revolve around making music according to what he feels in the present moment. His music is in tune with his emotions and feelings. As such, you will find a fluctuation in the atmosphere of his music ranging from melancholic […]