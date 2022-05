Premiere: Rodriguez Jr. & Hannes Bieger – Orca [Balance] ‘Hannes Bieger & Rodriguez Jr. unveil their new track ‘Orca’…’ Read More: https://ift.tt/BI3NonS Follow: @rodriguezjrmusic // @hannesbieger // @balance-series Connect: When We Dip on Spotify – open.spotify.com/user/whenwedip Join our Discord Server: discord.gg/ZTwuNzYVx6 www.whenwedip.com YT >>> youtube.com/user/whenwedip FB >>> facebook.com/wwdofficial IN >>> instagram.com/whenwedip/ TW >>> twitter.com/WhenWeDip

HOVR @ Sisyphos 🧖🏻‍♂️ Dampfer 🧖🏻‍♂️ 04|22 🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🧖🏻‍♂️🧖🏻‍♂️🧖🏻‍♂️🧖🏻‍♂️🧖🏻‍♂️🧖🏻‍♂️🧖🏻‍♂️🧖🏻‍♂️🧖🏻‍♂️ This was hot. Really enjoyed pushing forward with y’all. Big thx to Sisyphos for letting me conduct this dancefloor. ❤️ Never played Dampfer before – even got to play a lil’ Techno in the last hour 🔉 But enough spoilers, enjoy the full recording 😉 & follow me: @ hovrmusic

The Piscean 🧜‍♂️🌊Vol 56 ( Seattlefish Birthday mix complete version) April 24th 2022 Beautiful watercolor Art by Svetlana Mihaylova 🤗 Beat Poetry 🙂