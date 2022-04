The Piscean 🧜‍♂️🌊Vol 56 ( Seattlefish Birthday mix complete version) April 24th 2022 Beautiful watercolor Art by Svetlana Mihaylova 🤗 Beat Poetry 🙂

EG.887 Monkey Safari For more info and download visit: https://bit.ly/37CzE4b “Check out some of the tracks from our upcoming Body Language release on Get Physical in this DJ mix for Electronic Groove!” Follow https://ift.tt/xo8aJev

HMWL Premiere: Super Flu – Didschn (Monkey Safari Remix) This time, the duo remix Super Flu’s ‘Didschn’ track which was first out on the label Monaberry in 2010. It is the latest in a long line of successes from the Monkey Safari pair who have put out a range of great EPs and LPs, always with characterful sound designs and curious grooves. Their fresh […]

Delegation – Oh Honey (Lascivio Bohemia Remix) Original version performed by Delegation and written by Ken Gold & Michael Denne, this remix version produced by Lascivio Bohemia. Ig: @lasciviobohemia Quito, Ecuador 2022