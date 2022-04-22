HMWL Premiere: Super Flu – Didschn (Monkey Safari Remix)

This time, the duo remix Super Flu’s ‘Didschn’ track which was first out on the label Monaberry in 2010. It is the latest in a long line of successes from the Monkey Safari pair who have put out a range of great EPs and LPs, always with characterful sound designs and curious grooves. Their fresh remix of ‘Didschn’ is an eight minute and immersive house masterclass. The supple drums roll deep under lush and late night synths. As the pressure builds, vocals and freaky sound effects add details to keep things fresh and ensure this one is going to cast a real spell on all who hear it. This is another super offering from Monkey Safari who are in the form their lives.

