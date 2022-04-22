PAMPA038

Release date: April 8th, 2022

Available Formats: 12″ VINYL / DIGITAL

@andmeandyou, the chunky critter, did it again! This hypnotic one-off `Drone Me Up, Flashy´ was stoically crafted to be lifted into the next dimension with thousands of people. Where the hospitality of all-encompassing love and euphoria awaits with arms raised and eyes closed.

TRACKLIST PAMPA038

DJ Koze – Drone me up, Flashy feat. Sophia Kennedy (&ME Remix)

DJ Koze – Muddy Funster (Mano Le Tough Fuzzy Munster Remix)

DJ Koze – Illumination feat. Róisín Murphy (Mano Le Tough Needs A Birra Light Remix)

