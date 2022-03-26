Fred again.. – Kyle (I Found You) [Hackney Wick station 20/11/18]

I was obsessed with Adam Magyar’s slow motion videos from Tokyo for a long time and then got to meet him on a freezing cold night in Berlin a few months ago. He turned up in a tank top fresh off of 9 months on his own in the Himalayas. The guy is a different one. In the most beautiful way. So I got together a bunch of friends at hackney wick station one eve not long after and we tried to make our own version. And big shouts out to all those lovelies who came! This is what we ended up with. The idea was that the video would come first and then I’d make a song to the video. So this is that. There’s one from the day time too which I’m workin on now.

Kyle was this guy who I found at an open mic poetry night and he did this unbelievably beautiful thing about meeting this girl for the first time.

Describing the bar as tho it was like a war zone of like absolute chaos.

The line ‘in this smoking chaos our shoulder blades kissed’ is as close to perfection as 8 words can get.

Kyle was also then super sweet about it when I told him I’d re pitched him into a whole damn song lol 😬🙏🤗🙏

I think let’s all be more like Kyle

Directed by Alex Gibson & Dan Massie for www.els.tv

Video inspired by Adam Magyar 🙏🏻

https://ift.tt/PJOhm2S

