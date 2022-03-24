Premiere: Eli Escobar ‘FindAWay2Day’

PRE-ORDER: https://ift.tt/26wzEfC

New York House and Disco legend Eli Escobar has been releasing music for over 20 years under various aliases as well as running incredible parties and his own label Night People.

‘FindAWay2Day’ combines a heavy hitting 808 drum work with deeply satisfying vocal samples, a beyond groovy bassline and 80s Electro-Funk galore setting up an EP that strikes the perfect combination of a modern approach to House music’s influences and a with the freedom of style and genre while never sacrificing quality.

