Nick Cave – Red Right Hand (Sorä feat. Stéphane Salerno Edit) [trndmsk]

♬ Click for more and download ☞ https://bit.ly/3MXtjjw

⚡ Follow us on YouTube ☞ https://www.youtube.com/c/TrndmusikDe

🌃 Follow us on Spotify ☞ https://ift.tt/GCDTWuR

Latest edition of our free download series welcomes @sora-paris and @compositeur-arrangeur. Both french producers created an edit to Nick Cave’s original track “Red Right Hand”.

🎧 More Music in our Playlists on Spotify ⤵

💃 It’s Time to Dance: https://ift.tt/z2MJvZQ

⚡ Melodic & Deep House: https://ift.tt/ORidIb8

🌃 Mosaic: https://ift.tt/IqvTi1E

🍍 Organic House & Downtempo: https://ift.tt/lnk3mY6

👯‍♀️ Yoga Electronica: https://ift.tt/4IknNOt

💥 White Ocean (Burning Man): https://ift.tt/4vxH70J

🌌 AfrikaBurn: https://ift.tt/i8sDdcy

🐧 trndmsk’s weekly Spotify charts: https://ift.tt/3AC5qgI

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...