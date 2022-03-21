Gabriel Ananda Presents Soulful Techno 109

Contact: gab@soulful-techno.com

01. Razzy Bailey – I still Hate Hate – Santiga remix

02. Deviana Sharon S – toxic People Out Of My Life – Remix

03. Tourist – Apollo

04. Dear Gravity – To Lay Down Everything That You’ve Built

05. Crows Labyrinth – Slow Embrace

06. Martin Ruth – Echoes

07. Coeus – Floating Away

08. Klur – Odyssee

09. Eelke Kleijn – Woodstock – Hernan Cattaneo & Soundexile Remix

10. Ben Lucas Boysen – Love

11. Dyzen – Exodus

12. Einmusik – Forrest Glade

13. Kieldfal – Barrowburn

14. Grandbrothers – Bloodflow

15. Niels Frahm – Them

16. Fritz Kalkbrenner – King Curtis

