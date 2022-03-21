Gabriel Ananda Presents Soulful Techno 109

Contact: gab@soulful-techno.com
01. Razzy Bailey – I still Hate Hate – Santiga remix
02. Deviana Sharon S – toxic People Out Of My Life – Remix
03. Tourist – Apollo
04. Dear Gravity – To Lay Down Everything That You’ve Built
05. Crows Labyrinth – Slow Embrace
06. Martin Ruth – Echoes
07. Coeus – Floating Away
08. Klur – Odyssee
09. Eelke Kleijn – Woodstock – Hernan Cattaneo & Soundexile Remix
10. Ben Lucas Boysen – Love
11. Dyzen – Exodus
12. Einmusik – Forrest Glade
13. Kieldfal – Barrowburn
14. Grandbrothers – Bloodflow
15. Niels Frahm – Them
16. Fritz Kalkbrenner – King Curtis