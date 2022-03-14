LMR 003 – Mano Le Tough – Live at Love Machine Festival

Welcome to Love Machine Radio where you will find exclusive mixes and new music from some of the exciting artists performing at the Love Machine festival in Jacumba, CA just outside of San Diego.

Sit back relax and vibe with this special 3 hour live recording of the legend Mano Le Tough at Love Machine Festival recorded on November 13th, 2021.

The spring edition of LMF is on the near horizon!

Love Machine is a restorative musical and wellness getaway in the sun-bathed and boulder-strewn mountains of Jacumba, California. This magical escape returns May 6-9th 2022 with an all-new third stage and a tasteful line-up of international musical legends old and new, including Roman Flugel, Âme, Doc Martin, Riva Starr, Marc Houle, Colyn, Oliver Koletzki, Jimi Jules, Jennifer Cardini, Sacha Robotti, Serge Devant, Trikk, Echonomist, D’Julz, David Hohme, Mihai Popivicu, and many more.

Located an hour outside San Diego, Love Machine is an all-encompassing mix of art, yoga, music, workshops, and lifestyle awareness with experts and performers from the local areas as well as around the world. It is located well away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life in the stunning Jacumba Hot Springs, an unincorporated community in the Mountain Empire area of southeastern San Diego County. It boasts a recently renovated restaurant with two pools and a spa and a wealth of natural features, a hot spring, and clean air that will make you forget all your woes and worries in an instant.

On top of the usual two, this year will feature a third stage to host day parties, and it will be nestled in the center of the festival grounds and decked out with a custom pool, cabanas, shaded tapestry, lounges, misting station, and bar that allow you to take advantage of the hot desert sun and enjoy a little vibration while jumping in for a dip to escape the heat.

Love Machine is an idyllic getaway and a perfect way to set your life and restore much-needed balance with like-minded people and a world-class soundtrack.

