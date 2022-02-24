HMWL Premiere: King Ben – Un Verre De Rosé

Zurich’s King Ben brings some smooth and sophisticated house sounds to two new tracks on Kindisch.

At one time, Ben was Switzerland’s youngest DJ having secured a gig at the legendary Sputnik Radio aged just 13. From there he has developed his own signature deep house sound, rich in melody and with plenty of fresh grooves. He has promoted numerous parties back home and held residencies in places like Silo and Zoo Club. He has landed on the likes of WAYU, Bar 25 and this label before now and makes a welcome return to kick off his 2022.

Up first is the stylish ‘Un Verre De Rosé,’ an eight-minute symphony of cuddly synth work and wispy chords. Wordless vocal coos deepen the mood and daubs of melodic colour rise and fall like lava in a lamp. Add in the soft and seductive grooves and you have a brilliantly hypnotic track.

‘Autumn Leaves’ is just as exquisitely designed but with a more brooding mood. The drums stand taller, with rubbery synth sequences rising up and down the mix next to melancholic pads. There are deft details all around, from the subtle vocal wails to the woodblock hits via the warming sub-bass.

‘Un Verre De Rosé’ proves Ben is a master of escapist house music for quiet hours and cosy dance floors.

