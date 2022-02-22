333 Sessions 047 – Luke Alessi

“I took this lengthy mix as an opportunity to delve into the depths of my USB and play some music that I normally would never get the opportunity to play.

My intention behind the mix was to portray in 3 hours & 33 mins the ideal 24 hour set that I’d like to hear at a festival.

From an early sunrise meditation soundtrack, to weird and wonky earthy grooves flowing into some uplifting day time house, cruising later into deeper more sinister electronic cuts through the night, then back into some euphoric sunrise classics, finally laying you back down gently with the wise words of Ram Dass accompanied by an extended Jon Hopkins edit.

Hope you enjoy ✌🏼😌”

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...