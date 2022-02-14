Vintage Culture at Museu do Amanhã, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for Cercle

Vintage Culture playing an exclusive DJ set at Museu do Amanhã, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for Cercle.

☞ Vintage Culture

22° 53′ 33.1″ S 43° 10′ 43.8″ W

Video credits:

Artist: Vintage Culture

Venue: Museu do Amanhã, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Produced by Cercle

Executive producers: Derek Barbolla & Philippe Tuchmann

Film directed by: Pol Souchier & Derek Barbolla

Director of photography: Mathieu Glissant

Cameramen: Mickaël Fidjili & Mathieu Glissant

Drone pilots: Alexis Olas & Jérémie Tridard

FPV drone: Filip Petronijević

Sound mastering: Antoine Guest

Production team: Anaïs De Framond, Dan Aufseesser, Armand Prouhèze

Communication: Pol Souchier & Lola Lebrati

Graphic Design: Anaëlle Rouquette

Label Assistant: Clémence Maillard

Technical Manager: Aurélien Moisan

Chief Financial Officer: Andy Cheremond

Post-production: Mathieu Glissant (Saison Unique Production)

Photographer : Raul Aragao

—

Official partners:

Heineken

Amazon Music

Beefeater

—

Special thanks to:

Lucca Delanieze

Gabriel Saran

Donal McCarthy

Sebastian Bohnenberger

Victor Aued Pimentel

Tom Coxhead

Defected Records

Brieuc Tanguy-Guermeur

Eric Caucheteur

Ronan Garnier

______

This artistic performance has been recorded live.

Tracklist:

00:00:00 Cristoph – Voices Intro (Defected)

00:02:00 Vintage Culture – Last Thoughts (Cassian Remix) (Palm Artists Ltd/ Solotoko)

00:08:32 Kellerkind & Township Rebellion – Bird Vision (Stil Vor Talent)

00:12:50 ID

00:17:26 Kasablanca – Cronus (Extended Mix) (Mau5trap)

00:22:40 Vintage Culture – Amanhã (Cercle Records)

00:26:18 RÜFÜS DE SOL – Next To Me (Vintage Culture Remix) (Rose Avenue/Reprise)

00:32:50 ID

00:35:50 ID

00:40:12 ID

00:45:10 ID

00:49:20 Rafael Cerato – She is Really Fresh (Horisone Remix) (EXE Audio)

00:52:56 Monolink – The Prey (Gui Boratto & Vintage Culture Remix) (Embassy One)

00:54:51 Booka Shade, Kaktus Einarsson – Perfect in a Way (Casper Cole Remix) (Blaufield Music)

00:58:10 Erik Hagleton – Pressure (original mix) (TOOLROOM TRAX)

01:01:36 ID

1:05:17 : Einmusik, Stereo Express – Endurance (Einmusika Recordings)

1:09:48 : ID

1:14:10 : Vintage Culture, Fancy Inc – In the dark (Spinnin’ Records)

1:19:05 : ID

1:22:07 : Goom Gum – Starboy (Avtook Records)

1:26:31 : Three Drives – Greece 2000 (Vintage Culture 2022 Remix) (Armada)

1:30:01 : ID

1:34:00 : Vintage Culture, Sonny Fodera – Nightjar (feat. SHELLS) (Extended Mix)

1:37:54 Q&A

______

