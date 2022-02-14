Vintage Culture at Museu do Amanhã, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for Cercle
Vintage Culture playing an exclusive DJ set at Museu do Amanhã, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for Cercle.
☞ Vintage Culture
22° 53′ 33.1″ S 43° 10′ 43.8″ W
Video credits:
Artist: Vintage Culture
Venue: Museu do Amanhã, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Produced by Cercle
Executive producers: Derek Barbolla & Philippe Tuchmann
Film directed by: Pol Souchier & Derek Barbolla
Director of photography: Mathieu Glissant
Cameramen: Mickaël Fidjili & Mathieu Glissant
Drone pilots: Alexis Olas & Jérémie Tridard
FPV drone: Filip Petronijević
Sound mastering: Antoine Guest
Production team: Anaïs De Framond, Dan Aufseesser, Armand Prouhèze
Communication: Pol Souchier & Lola Lebrati
Graphic Design: Anaëlle Rouquette
Label Assistant: Clémence Maillard
Technical Manager: Aurélien Moisan
Chief Financial Officer: Andy Cheremond
Post-production: Mathieu Glissant (Saison Unique Production)
Photographer : Raul Aragao
—
Official partners:
Heineken
Amazon Music
Beefeater
—
Special thanks to:
Lucca Delanieze
Gabriel Saran
Donal McCarthy
Sebastian Bohnenberger
Victor Aued Pimentel
Tom Coxhead
Defected Records
Brieuc Tanguy-Guermeur
Eric Caucheteur
Ronan Garnier
______
This artistic performance has been recorded live.
Tracklist:
00:00:00 Cristoph – Voices Intro (Defected)
00:02:00 Vintage Culture – Last Thoughts (Cassian Remix) (Palm Artists Ltd/ Solotoko)
00:08:32 Kellerkind & Township Rebellion – Bird Vision (Stil Vor Talent)
00:12:50 ID
00:17:26 Kasablanca – Cronus (Extended Mix) (Mau5trap)
00:22:40 Vintage Culture – Amanhã (Cercle Records)
00:26:18 RÜFÜS DE SOL – Next To Me (Vintage Culture Remix) (Rose Avenue/Reprise)
00:32:50 ID
00:35:50 ID
00:40:12 ID
00:45:10 ID
00:49:20 Rafael Cerato – She is Really Fresh (Horisone Remix) (EXE Audio)
00:52:56 Monolink – The Prey (Gui Boratto & Vintage Culture Remix) (Embassy One)
00:54:51 Booka Shade, Kaktus Einarsson – Perfect in a Way (Casper Cole Remix) (Blaufield Music)
00:58:10 Erik Hagleton – Pressure (original mix) (TOOLROOM TRAX)
01:01:36 ID
1:05:17 : Einmusik, Stereo Express – Endurance (Einmusika Recordings)
1:09:48 : ID
1:14:10 : Vintage Culture, Fancy Inc – In the dark (Spinnin’ Records)
1:19:05 : ID
1:22:07 : Goom Gum – Starboy (Avtook Records)
1:26:31 : Three Drives – Greece 2000 (Vintage Culture 2022 Remix) (Armada)
1:30:01 : ID
1:34:00 : Vintage Culture, Sonny Fodera – Nightjar (feat. SHELLS) (Extended Mix)
1:37:54 Q&A
______
