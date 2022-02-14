Andhim | Grounded Festival | Eilat (Israel)

👉 Enjoy all the 24/7 live video channels in the Dance TV Network https://dancetv.net

🕺 Jump straight to the 24/7 Algorhythm channel: https://bit.ly/3uG3wSu

🎵 Search this video on our site for the tracklist

🔥 Work with Dance TV: https://pro.dancetv.net

📺 Where & how to watch Dance TV: https://ift.tt/Wyzg1vs

🤜 Subscribe to our Youtube channel: http://bit.ly/1M88VsG

#DanceTV #DJSet

The famous German duo Andhim traveled down to Eilat, Israel for the Grounded Festival. They elevated the already high temperatures on the dancefloor by dropping the grooviest of melodies for the people of Eilat. With the energy created by this extremely responsive DJ duo, the crowd followed, making this a set you can not miss!

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...