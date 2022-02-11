LTR Premiere: Peve - Buriti (Original Mix) [Akbal Music]

LTR Premiere: Peve – Buriti (Original Mix) [Akbal Music]

Peve from Brazil delivers a solid 2 track EP filled with beautiful sounds all over the release, it comes with great sound design and outstanding production, also every synth steps on its time and rhythm to finalize an elegant record with a lot of color and impressive grooves.

Connect with artist:
@pevemusic
https://ift.tt/xcGhDnC
https://ift.tt/u1Mvrlp

Follow Akbal Music:
@akbalmusic
https://ift.tt/mkdTJ3t
https://ift.tt/c5SgrKJ

Follow ROFD :
@listentorofd
https://ift.tt/Itl8J4M
https://ift.tt/vP1fcjo

