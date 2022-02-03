Rote Sonne Podcast 86 | Radio Slave

#86 by https://ift.tt/nz7mVB85h

As Radio Slave, amongst other monikers, Matt Edwards has made some of the defining music of modern club culture. It’s not only his production and DJ work that makes Edwards so revered though, his label REKIDS has been hugely​ prolific and respected since its inception in 2006.

Aside from his handful of appearances on leading imprints like Running Back and R&S, as well as some much-loved remixes, Edwards has concentrated the vast majority of his output to his own label. This approach has given him an instantly-recognisable and singular discography, a go-to artist for DJs across the house and techno worlds.

With REKIDS, he has been driving fresh talent to the forefront, including some of the industry’s biggest influencers and style icons like Nina Kraviz and Peggy Gou. Diving into the back catalogue is like a techno encyclopedia: Mr G, Carl Craig, Kenny Larkin, Gerd Janson, Chris Liebing, Speedy J, Len Faki, Mike Banks (Underground Resistance) and many more have all released music under the label’s banner, gaining a highly-devoted following.

Radio Slave sets draw from Edwards’ vast knowledge of dance music, resulting in slick and powerful journeys where numerous eras of club music align. Since 2018, Edwards has joined forces with Patrick Mason, as SRVD, to pair his live set with Mason’s infectious energy, lyrics and electrifying presence on stage; yet another cutting-edge chapter in Matt Edwards’ story so far.

