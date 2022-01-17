Koelle & Into The Ether – Fall In Time Feat. Margret (DSF Remix) [Snippet]

Koelle – Fall In Time (The Remixes) [XYZ049]

Release Date – 01.14.22

Stream – https://ift.tt/3FG8m7D

Germany’s Koelle made his XYZ debut last year in alluring fashion. The classically trained musician out of Ingolstadt collected a stellar team on the Fall In Time EP, with vocalist Margret and producer Into The Ether each deeply involved throughout the release. After a raucous applause for the original material, we are thrilled to revisit the project with a riveting roster of remixers. As we dive into the new year. we happily present Fall In Time (The Remixes).

Greece’s DSF is at the forefront of a surging wave of modern deep house producers, blending sounds from across the international electronic spectrum. His funk-laden Fraoula EP showcased his knack for the unexpected, and we welcome him back on remix duty as he takes on the A-side. Fall In Time harnesses the original trio’s incredible brand of vocal melodic house, as Margret’s soaring chops meet DSF’s dreamy take on the melodics on this sublime cut.

