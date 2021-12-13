Rofdcast 69 – Eda Arapaslan

Eda is a huge believer in magic, and knows music is the most powerful magician of all..She says, “Music touches everyone’s lives while inflicting love on our hearts. When you begin to see the possibilities from music, you start to desire the need to help others. Thats why I started to playing music, to share and spread my love of this “magic”. “ She was born and raised in Turkey, but currently lives in Los Angeles. When she’s not spreading love through music she’s sharing her love of culture working as a tour guide.

