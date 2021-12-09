Mati Casspi – Elohim (Omri Smadar Remix) [Hard Fist Rephrase Collection 57]

HQ download on our bandcamp page

Follow the artist @omri-smadar

> Who are you ?

Omri Smadar, a producer / dj / musician. I Live in Tel Aviv

> How did you discover this track ?

The original track is from a classic record by Matti Casspi, one of Israel’s most prolific and known artists. He was influenced by Brazilian music, and in 1978 he recorded an album of hebrew covers of brazilian music, called Eretz Tropit Yaffa (“Pais Tropical” in Portuguese)

I chose to re edit one of the lesser known gems from this album.

> Why do you choose to edit it ?

I was drone to the latin percussive groove & the vocals and simple lyrics. I felt this is such a feel-good track that can work really well on the floor.

> What are your upcoming plans?

Looking forward to the release of Adama – EP on Hard Fist in March 22!

