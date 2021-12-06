WatergateWorldWide #4 20 Years Cocoon Recordings w/ André Galluzzi, Emanuel Satie & Gregor Tresher

WatergateWorldWide aims to bring the world a little bit closer, more frisky and yet celebrating that our planet keeps turning, starting 2021 as we mean to go on: with a big bang. Let’s continue wasn’t just a phrase, it was a promise, and here we are.

For the 4th edition Cocoon Recordings will take over the booth to celebrate their 20 years anniversary. 20 years is a long time in any facet of life, but in techno it is eons. The genre evolves so quickly that staying relevant is some achievement, so to still be recognised as one of the genre’s most iconic and influential labels is testament to the vision of its founder Sven Väth. He has ensured Cocoon has always covered all points of the spectrum: there have been hundreds of thrilling dance floor 12″s, a treasure trove of full length albums that have brought plenty of detail and depth to techno and of course, there have been the parties, which have taken many forms over the years.

Join us for a special 20 years celebration of Cocoon Recordings and the release of the 15 track collection that brings together new and exclusive tracks from artists that have been a huge part of the journey. Enjoy!

00:00​ WWW Lead

10:11​ Artist Introduction

11:15 André Galluzzi

01:11:40​ Gregor Tresher

02:12:48 Emanuel Satie

