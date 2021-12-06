WatergateWorldWide #4 20 Years Cocoon Recordings w/ André Galluzzi, Emanuel Satie & Gregor Tresher WatergateWorldWide #4 20 Years Cocoon Recordings w/ André Galluzzi, Emanuel Satie & Gregor Tresher WatergateWorldWide aims to bring the world a little bit closer, more frisky and yet celebrating that our planet keeps turning, starting 2021 as we mean to go on: with a big bang. Let’s continue wasn’t just a phrase, it was a […]

Ramses DJ Set – ADE 2021 – Kompakt x De Markkantine Recorded at the Kompakt Showcase at De Marktkantine on Oct 16th Picture taken by: Wouter Tuinhof

WatergateWorldWide #6 Andhim & Matthias Meyer WatergateWorldWide #6 Andhim & Matthias Meyer WatergateWorldWide #6 is presenting super-house dreamteam andhim. Right after Matthias Meyer jumps behind the decks for some deep tunes.The perfect soundscape for your Wednesday evening. Cheerio! 00:00​​ WWW Lead 06:44​​ Artist Introduction 11:15​ Andhim 01:07:06​​ Artist Introduction 01:08:00​ Matthias Meyer Follow us on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2JAqtRG / Subscribe to our […]

WatergateWorldWide #2 Robag Wruhme & Jimi Jules WatergateWorldWide #2 Robag Wruhme & Jimi Jules For the second edition of WatergateWorldWide we have invited Robag Wruhme, who is one of the few producers who has kept his very own sound over the decades. Of course, it has evolved and refined, but he has remained true to his musical identity and even more beautiful: […]