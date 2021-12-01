WatergateWorldWide #2 Robag Wruhme & Jimi Jules

For the second edition of WatergateWorldWide we have invited Robag Wruhme, who is one of the few producers who has kept his very own sound over the decades. Of course, it has evolved and refined, but he has remained true to his musical identity and even more beautiful: the sound comes straight from his heart and makes you long for more.

At his side on Wednesday evening is full-blooded musician Jimi Jules. The Watergate resident, who we secretly call our Swiss shooting star is blessed with a unique great skills and a wide reportoire of deep electronic tunes. He sparks with joy and passion which you will imeediately feel and hear as soon action starts behind the decks!

00:00 WWW Lead

01:15 Artist Introduction

02:09 Robag Wruhme

1:07:05 Artist Introduction

1:08:25 Jimi Jules

