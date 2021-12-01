HOSH at Avala Tower Plateau, Serbia by TIME:CODE
TIME:CODE invited HOSH to play his DJ set at the plateau of Avala Tower.
SUBSCRIBE and stay updated with TIME:CODE music videos from around the globe. https://www.youtube.com/c/TIMECODE-MUSIC?sub_confirmation=1
Full playlist of TIME:CODE events: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlqzq5sHz0jgBzPZ9HahPbmy44siCACDw
Be at our events: https://bit.ly/TIMECODE-MEMBER
TIME:CODE Spotify Playlist – https://bit.ly/TC-SPOTIFY
Video credits:
Artist: HOSH
Produced by TIME:CODE
Executive Producers: Miloš Vukičević, Dimitrije Jelić, Ivan Ivanović, Vukašin Božović
Art Director: Ivan Ivanović
Camera Crew: Stefan Momirov, Luka Stojković, Nikola Spasić
Drone Operator: Srboljub Stojanović
FPV Drone Pilot: Vladimir Munćan
Video Editing & Color: Ivan Ivanović, Jelena Stanković
Recording date – August 14th, 2021.
Location – Avala Tower Plateau, Belgrade
Thanks to our partners: Heineken
Technical Support: Pro Light, Soundwave
Equipment partner – https://kamerarental.rs
For more information about HOSH please visit:
https://ift.tt/3o8SaGK
https://ift.tt/3d6Nk6i
https://ift.tt/2MYFwZY
https://ra.co/dj/hosh
For more information about TIME:CODE please visit:
https://thetimecode.com
https://ift.tt/33pvdnT
https://ift.tt/33qdM6t
https://bit.ly/TC-SPOTIFY
00:00 Ccismo – Octubre (Aera Remix)
05:00 Baril – One More Rush
08:58 Day By Day – Time
14:40 Ivory – Hold Your Breath
20:08 Pig&Dan & Gregor Tresher – Metalife
24:07 LOGIC1000 – I Won’t Forget
28:07 ID – ID
32:30 Julio Bashmore – Battle For Middle You
37:10 Shouse – Love Tonight (VA MO LA Remix)
42:04 Marco Lys – Keep Looking Around (Joris Voorn Remix)
48:38 The Ramona Flowers – California (Gerd Janson Remix)
53:48 H.O.S.H. ft. Jalja – Tighter (CamelPhat Remix)
58:58 Rogue Audio – Here+Now
1:05:26 Yousef & CamelPhat – April
1:11:00 ID – ID
1:15:38 Andra Day – Rise Up (ID Remix)
1:20:01 Luttrell – Fill My Heart