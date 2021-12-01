HOSH at Avala Tower Plateau, Serbia by TIME:CODE

TIME:CODE invited HOSH to play his DJ set at the plateau of Avala Tower.

Video credits:

Artist: HOSH

Produced by TIME:CODE

Executive Producers: Miloš Vukičević, Dimitrije Jelić, Ivan Ivanović, Vukašin Božović

Art Director: Ivan Ivanović

Camera Crew: Stefan Momirov, Luka Stojković, Nikola Spasić

Drone Operator: Srboljub Stojanović

FPV Drone Pilot: Vladimir Munćan

Video Editing & Color: Ivan Ivanović, Jelena Stanković

Recording date – August 14th, 2021.

Location – Avala Tower Plateau, Belgrade

Thanks to our partners: Heineken

Technical Support: Pro Light, Soundwave

Equipment partner – https://kamerarental.rs

For more information about HOSH please visit:

https://ift.tt/3o8SaGK

https://ift.tt/3d6Nk6i

https://ift.tt/2MYFwZY

https://ra.co/dj/hosh

For more information about TIME:CODE please visit:

https://thetimecode.com

https://ift.tt/33pvdnT

https://ift.tt/33qdM6t

https://bit.ly/TC-SPOTIFY

00:00 Ccismo – Octubre (Aera Remix)

05:00 Baril – One More Rush

08:58 Day By Day – Time

14:40 Ivory – Hold Your Breath

20:08 Pig&Dan & Gregor Tresher – Metalife

24:07 LOGIC1000 – I Won’t Forget

28:07 ID – ID

32:30 Julio Bashmore – Battle For Middle You

37:10 Shouse – Love Tonight (VA MO LA Remix)

42:04 Marco Lys – Keep Looking Around (Joris Voorn Remix)

48:38 The Ramona Flowers – California (Gerd Janson Remix)

53:48 H.O.S.H. ft. Jalja – Tighter (CamelPhat Remix)

58:58 Rogue Audio – Here+Now

1:05:26 Yousef & CamelPhat – April

1:11:00 ID – ID

1:15:38 Andra Day – Rise Up (ID Remix)

1:20:01 Luttrell – Fill My Heart

