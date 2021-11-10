Sonne, Strand und Meer Guest Mix #168 by Xia Ke

Xia Ke is a producer/DJ based in Beijing. Since releasing his debut album “Cats Never Been Here” in July, 2021, he was busy casting his sets on different podcast platforms. Due to a root of alternative music, his production and track selection are both superpositions of several genres, from deep house to techno, from ambient to experimental. All his works are connected by a spirit of exploring the unknown. And now, he has built up his own podcast channel “DEEPtHREEM”, which mainly focus on melodic house & techno and dub/minimal techno.

Follow the artist:

https://ift.tt/3kYOZ35

https://ift.tt/3olNtZ8

https://ift.tt/3bZ7AX2

https://ra.co/dj/xiake

Follow Sonne, Strand und Meer:

@sonnestrandundmeer

https://ift.tt/2KNkiby

https://ift.tt/2IuvLwV

Free Download: https://ift.tt/3bVhCZi

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...