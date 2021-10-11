Midnight Community #66 w/ Wassu – 01.10.21

Midnight Community is a new radio series broadcasting exclusive sets from artists all over the world who in our opinion have real eclectic taste when it comes to Electronic Music.

Wassu is on a constant quest, an unrelenting hunt for the secret sauce. Welcoming dancers as partners on this journey, his melody-laced musical offerings serve as the conduit for collective cultivation. As he’s grown into a key pillar of New York’s organic house scene, Wassu continues to harvest a collaborative community built on a foundation of emotive electronic production.

