PREMIERE: Fluxion- Settling Dust [ Vibrant Music]

Release Title: Parallel Moves

Artist: Fluxion

Label: Vibrant Music

Catalogue No.: VMR016

Formats: CD, Vinyl, digital

Release Date:October 15th

Fluxion continues to carve his own musical path, taking us all together to a personal journey in his inner world, moods and moments, showcasing the importance of being influenced by none other than real life moments, people, expectations, joy, dreams and disappointments. Expressing what comes from the inside, instead of the outside. Creating a more intimate work, is at the main focus of the artist since his previous album Perspectives that came out in May 2020.

Artistic development happens from within, not from repeating formulas of the past, but embracing and mixing life events, alongside different styles of music culture, and creating personal stories, outside of trends, that’s what keeps the music interesting.

On Parallel Moves Fluxion flows through various emotional states, and through blending of styles and expanding the borders of them, he manages to create variety listening to the album, something essential on an LP. But even with the variety the music bears the Fluxion sound aesthetic making it it an enjoyable listening experience, that requires more listens.

