Premiere: Les Enfants Sauvages ‘Foggy Dreams'(Henrik Schwarz Remix)

Out September 24, pre-order it here: https://ift.tt/3i3RZcp

It’s his unique ability to compose profound classical music one day and banging dancefloor tunes the next day that makes @henrikschwarz a name that needs no further introduction. The highly versatile producer has frequently been touring with bands during the past 20 years. So he’s the perfect candidate to transform the bittersweet melancholy of Les Enfants Sauvages into dancefloor material. His ‘Foggy Dreams’ remix still sounds a lot like a band, but multiplied with banging beats and the playful chirp of a synthie.

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...