333 Sessions 036 – Carina Lawrence

It’s not about the destination, but rather the journey…and this mix encapsulates that.

A 3 hour, 33 minute and 33 second journey of tracks that resonate with me on a deeper level. I thoroughly enjoy traversing different genres to create magical moments and a special energy to help tell a story with my music. This mix will allow you to venture through a variety of styles and sounds from a selection of my favourite international and local artists across the deep house, melodic techno and tribal spectrum.

I don’t often get the opportunity to create these extended experiences at clubs to really express myself, so when Flow Music called, I had to say yes.

I hope you enjoy this journey with me xx

soundcloud.com/carinalawrence

https://ift.tt/3AtxoFj

https://ift.tt/3lDRZk0

Cover Art Jai PIccone

