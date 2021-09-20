Super Flu – Re Nue [Monaberry]

Monaberry #72

Super Flu – Go Re Nue EP

monaberry.de

S U P E R F L U

◆ Facebook: facebook.com/superflumusic/

◆ Soundcloud: https://ift.tt/MNaLDP

J O H A N N E S A L B E R T

◆ Soundcloud: https://ift.tt/2wtBbT6

◆ Facebook: https://ift.tt/2tS2Egx

D/ Super Flu sind ehemalige Revolverhelden, die der Musik verfallen sind. Durch Zufall bekommen Sie die Chance, Johannes Albert zu einem Duell herauszufordern. Doch Johannes hat seine treffsichere 303 dabei. Der mysteriöse Händler Monaberry verkauft allen ein Elixier, welches ihnen Treffsicherheit und Top 10 Chartplatzierungen garantiert. Beim Duell bemerken alle 3 sehr schnell, dass jeder das selbe Elixier genommen hat. Sie einigen sich auf eine gemeinsame EP und sind glücklich über diese Tatsache, da ein gewonnenes Duell dazu führt, dass man mit dieser EP niemals den falschen Weg einschlagen kann.

E/ Super Flu are former gunslingers who are addicted to music. Randomly they get the chance to challenge Johannes Albert to a duel. But Johannes has his unerring 303 with him. The mysterious dealer Monaberry sells them all an elixir, which guarantees them accuracy and top 10 chart positions. During the duel, all 3 quickly realize that everyone has taken the same elixir. They agree on a common EP and are happy about this fact, because a won duel leads to the fact that one can never go the wrong way with this EP.

