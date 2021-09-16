1 – Diego Montiel & Moonkiza – Thundertruck (Edit)

The Barcelona label SUW, presents its new saga “Classics goes to Techno” with the intention of giving a more rock vision of techno, fusing these two genres with a balance that will not leave you indifferent. This first edition offers us a “edit” based on a gem of rock songs of all time such as ThunderTruck (AC / DC). Its makers Diego Montiel & Moonkiza have known how to give to these rock monsters the dance floor spirit to bring techno closer to the everyday life of the home.

* From June 30th available in all digital stores.

————————————————————————————–

Artist: Diego Montiel & Moonkiza.

Album: Classic Goes to Techno #1.

Original Idea: AC/DC

Label: Side UP Works

Mastering: Rich Lane from Cotton Bud

Catalogue: SUW CGT 01

Release date: 30/06/2021

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...