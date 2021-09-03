Seebühne – Fusion 2021 (Plan:et C Beta)

10 Mark auf hoher See. Danke an das KuKo für das Vertrauen.
Marvin Gaye – What’s Goin’ On (LNTG Right On Remix)
Pleasure Voyage – Coconut Cake
Telegimnastika – Perlo
Hubbabubbaklubb – Mopedbart
Richard Chisholm – I so late (Duncan Gray Floatation Mix)
Queen-Radio Ga Ga (Shai T. Revisit Mix)
M Theory – This is a Recording (Original Mix)
Pleasure Voyage – Historico (Italo Disco)
Pardon Moi – Inside the Outside (Dombrance Remix)
Italo Brutalo & High Fidelity – Volt Age
The Whitest Boy Alive – Golden Cage (Fred Falke Remix)
Fleetwood Mac – Dreams (LNTG Edit)
Barry & Gibbs – Dancing to a Love Song (Original Mix)
Lou Reed – Walk on the Wild Side (Pontchartrain Remix)
The Starkiller – Acid Baby
Mighy Mouse – Midnight Mouse
Whitney Houston – I wanna dance with somebody (Zimcerla Remix)
Laid Back – Bakerman (Soul Clap Remix)
Sister Sledge – We are Family (Barry & Gibbs Edit)
Moby – Porcelain (Nico Szabo Remix)
Fehlfarben – Ein Jahr (Es geht voran) [12″ Westbam Remix]