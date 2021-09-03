Seebühne – Fusion 2021 (Plan:et C Beta)

10 Mark auf hoher See. Danke an das KuKo für das Vertrauen.

Marvin Gaye – What’s Goin’ On (LNTG Right On Remix)

Pleasure Voyage – Coconut Cake

Telegimnastika – Perlo

Hubbabubbaklubb – Mopedbart

Richard Chisholm – I so late (Duncan Gray Floatation Mix)

Queen-Radio Ga Ga (Shai T. Revisit Mix)

M Theory – This is a Recording (Original Mix)

Pleasure Voyage – Historico (Italo Disco)

Pardon Moi – Inside the Outside (Dombrance Remix)

Italo Brutalo & High Fidelity – Volt Age

The Whitest Boy Alive – Golden Cage (Fred Falke Remix)

Fleetwood Mac – Dreams (LNTG Edit)

Barry & Gibbs – Dancing to a Love Song (Original Mix)

Lou Reed – Walk on the Wild Side (Pontchartrain Remix)

The Starkiller – Acid Baby

Mighy Mouse – Midnight Mouse

Whitney Houston – I wanna dance with somebody (Zimcerla Remix)

Laid Back – Bakerman (Soul Clap Remix)

Sister Sledge – We are Family (Barry & Gibbs Edit)

Moby – Porcelain (Nico Szabo Remix)

Fehlfarben – Ein Jahr (Es geht voran) [12″ Westbam Remix]

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...