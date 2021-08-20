FATPOD#71 – Chuck Boris

It’s been a long time since the world got to hear a set from Boris, but now the wait is over! FATPOD 71 has become a very diverse mix of different genres, which always follows a red path and gives a little insight into the near future of the Freude am Tanzen catalogue.

00:00 – Chuck Boris – Walk and Talk

04:45 – Sweely – All the Reasons

07:21 – HNNY – Most pretty girls have really ugly feet

09:57 – Sofia Kourtesis – By your side

15:15 – Tell – Starry Night

19:29 – Francis Bebey – Sanza nocturne

23:04 – Bullion – O Vermona

27:10 – Chuck Boris – Prettier than Paris

30:35 – Tailor McFerrin & Anna Wise – Memory digital

34:03 – Chuck Boris – I live for the funk

37:26 – Sofia Kourtesis – Lana Gaye

41:53 – Bad Tuner – Sourire

43:50 – Monolithic – Cyan

47:42 – Leon Vynehall – An exhale

