Job Jobse // Waiting for NACHTIVILLE // pres. by Telekom Electronic Beats
One of Nachti’s most loyal is playing the soundtrack for your favorite bungalow at the Baltic Sea. Find all broadcast sets of our streaming series in our playlist: https://bit.ly/31tqPTq
“Waiting for NACHTIVILLE” is our streaming series that we want to present for you together with Electronic Beats in the next weeks. Recorded at the vacation park Weissenhäuser Strand, the home of NACHTIVILLE. Different musical and also visual impressions, in different places and at different times of the day. So you get an idea of NACHTIVILLE 😉
Info about Job Jobse ► https://ift.tt/2UftXlO
Production: Nous Film
Assistence: Kiki Angerer
Stage Design & Visuals: Autobronzante (https://ift.tt/3sfb1QV)
Titles/Graphic Design: bus.group
Location: Weissenhäuser Strand, Baltic coast, Germany
#waiting4nv #waitingfornachtiville #nachtiville
▬ Links ▬
► Nachtiville Festival »
https://nachtiville.de
► Instagram »
https://ift.tt/3AJn4J2
► Facebook »
https://ift.tt/3shCRMi
► Nachtiville Shop »
https://ift.tt/37EEaeR
► Soundcloud »
https://ift.tt/2moNBY0